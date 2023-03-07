Aaron Rodgers talks with Jets: 4x MVP open to coming to New York

The New York Jets may have missed out on Derek Carr, but they seem determined to not follow that up by missing on the biggest fish of the 2023 off-season pond.

According to Trey Wingo, the team and Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers has spoken, and the former Super Bowl MVP is open to the idea of playing in New York. Wingo also explained that no trade was imminent between the two teams.

The four-time MVP went on a darkness retreat late in February to decide his future playing plans and is expected to bring a decision back to the Packers within the coming days. While reporters like Rich Eisen have heard that Green Bay is “hoping Rodgers wants to play elsewhere” no decision on his future has been made.

Rodgers is set to make just over $59 million in his 2023 contract which is part of a three-year, $150 deal he signed last offseason. The former Cal product has also said he’d be open to restructuring his contract to make it easier for either the Packers or another team to bring him in. Rodgers threw for over 3,600 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2022 but threw the most interceptions (12) since his 2010 season when he won Super Bowl XLV.

The Jets have been in the market for a top veteran quarterback to end a decade-long playoff drought. The team initially was interested in former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, but consistently maintained that Rodgers would be their top target.

Now Carr is with the Saints, and the Jets are in a very difficult position. If the team can’t get Rodgers, it would not only dampen the team’s expectations next season but it would also upset an already frustrated fanbase who had expected a major change at quarterback to start the 2023 offseason.

Part of the unease coming from fans of Gang Green was that there was unease surrounding if Rodgers would even be interested in playing in New York.

It appears that the Packers quarterback is more than up for the challenge though. At 39 years old, Rodgers knows he only has a few more years left in the NFL. With a team as talented as the Jets, all they need is a quarterback to become a true contender in the AFC.

And they have just the right guy in mind.

