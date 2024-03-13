Quantcast
Sports

Vice President Aaron Rodgers? Dysfunction waiting at every turn for Jets

Jets Aaron Rodgers Vice President
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The New York Jets are hoping that they can get a full season out of Aaron Rodgers after his first year with the Jets was cut to just four snaps after he tore his Achilles.

But considering how dysfunctional things seem to be for the Jets, his second campaign with Gang Green might be derailed by a completely different kind of campaign altogether: a vice-presidential campaign. 

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the New York Times that the 40-year-old future Hall-of-Famer is one of his two top choices — the other being former wrestler Jesse Ventura — to be his running mate for the 2024 Presidential Election, which is in November. 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
FILE – Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks during a campaign event at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Miami. Kennedy is having conversations with vice presidential candidates as he gets closer to announcing his runningmate for his independent presidential bid. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Of course, the 2024 NFL season will be near its halfway point by Election Day, and the Jets’ hopes of breaking a 14-year payoff drought rest solely on Rodgers’ arm. But Rodgers has reportedly expressed interest in the role during conversations with Kennedy — a candidate for whom the former Packer has shown support over the past few months given their stances on numerous stances including vaccines. 

There is no tangible chance of Kennedy winning this election, which will be headlined by current President Joe Biden and Republican candidate and former President, Donald Trump. According to the HarrisX Poll via FiveThirtyEight.com, Kennedy is polling at 15% compared to Trump at 44% and Biden at 38%. However, one would think that Rodgers would have to at least present on the campaign trail leading up to Election Day 2024. 

This really could only happen to the Jets: Their star quarterback could potentially miss time during a season with playoff aspirations to run for Vice President of the United States. 

