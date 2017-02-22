Amed Rosario: A Mets shortstop fans should get to know

Amed Rosario has quickly solidified himself as a player Mets fans will want to watch.

Mets infielder Amed Rosario, seen at a spring training workout, is a promising player. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

On a team stacked with talent, Amed Rosario has quickly solidified himself as a player Mets fans should get to know. The 21 year-old Dominican shortstop, ranked fifth in this year’s MLBPipeline.com Top-100 Prospects list, hopes to take the next step on his quest to playing in the big leagues.

Origins

Rosario caught the eyes of Mets scouts as a teenager in the Dominican Republic. The organization signed him in 2012, and he made his professional debut the following year at the age of 17. Since then, he has risen through the ranks of the Mets farm system, dazzling with his speed, bat and glove.

2016

Rosario continued to excel in 2016, splitting his time between the single-A St. Lucie Mets and double-A Binghamton, averaging .324 with 155 hits and 71 RBIs between the two clubs. Developing more discipline at the plate, he struck out in 16.5% of his plate appearances last year — the lowest rate of his career. Rosario was added to the Mets’ 40-man roster last November.

Looking Ahead

Alongside infield stalwarts like Jose Reyes and Asdrubal Cabrera, Rosario has gained the attention of fans and management, putting on hitting exhibitions ahead of the team’s spring-training schedule.

“He can do whatever he wants on the field,” Reyes told Newsday Monday. “This guy’s what, 21 years old? I think he’s going to be a superstar player at this level.”

With an influx of talent on the Mets’ depth chart, Rosario will likely have to wait until at least September for any opportunities in the big leagues.