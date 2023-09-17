Giants’ Andrew Thomas OUT for Week 2 clash vs. Cardinals

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas will not play in his team’s Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to a hamstring issue, as first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The fourth-year pro, who was a second-team All-Pro last season, had been questionable throughout the week and did not practice after suffering the injury during the Giants’ 40-0 season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys on the night of Sept. 10.

It’s a precaution-filled decision from the Giants, who will remain out west for the next five days. After Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals in Arizona, they head to California to face the vaunted San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Sitting Thomas attempts to avoid any long-term issue while providing more time for him to get ready for Week 3 against a 49ers team that is considered by many to be one of the best in the NFC.

An already-thin Giants offensive line, however, could have its hands full against a Cardinals pass rush that sacked the Washington Commanders six times in Week 1. Even with Thomas in its ranks last week, New York’s offensive line was overwhelmed by the Cowboys, allowing seven sacks of quarterback Daniel Jones.

