The decision to move Anthony Volpe to the leadoff spot in place of Gleyber Torres is paying dividends.

Before he was moved down last week, Torres was slashing .200/.281/.240 with 10 hits, five runs scored, and five walks in 50 at-bats. Volpe, by comparison, has been a revelation over his first five games batting lead-off.

“To be able to hit at the top of this lineup and hit in front of guys like [Juan Soto] and try to get on base and do my job, I feel like it’s a good place to be,” Volpe said.

In 19 at-bats, he recorded seven hits while slashing .368/.500/.421 (.921 OPS) with five walks and three stolen bases.

“[This was more about] just wanting to move Gleyber down in the middle [of the lineup],” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last week. “I feel like Gleyber’s on the verge of really getting it going, I do feel like his at-bats have been good but I feel like he’s pressed to get

it going in that spot.”

But after getting similar results in the No. 6 spot, Torres batted fifth on Sunday and Monday where he went 2-for-7.

It’s an acceptable byproduct to have, though, with Volpe providing such a punch at No. 1

“The level of at-bats he’s putting in, night in and night out, you’re gonna be successful, and

we’re seeing that,” Boone said. “Whether an at-bat ends in an out or he’s getting on base, it’s a pretty high-level at-bat right now.”

Whether or not the lead-off gig will remain Volpe’s when DJ LeMahieu returns — a rehab assignment is on deck — remains to be seen.

“We’ll see [about leading off going forward],” Boone said. “Good chance of that, especially with DJ still down.”

