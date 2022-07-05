Mets’ Walker and others are making a final push for 2022 All-Star recognition

The New York Mets have enjoyed one of their strongest starts to a season in recent memory.

After securing a winning record in the month of June for the first time since 2012, the team is back to 20 games over .500, and is expected to send multiple players to the 2022 All-Star game on July 19th.

While Pete Alonso and Starling Marte moved on to the final stage of initial All-Star voting, there are many other Met stars that are making a final push to gain mid-season recognition.

Taijuan Walker lifts Mets past Scherzer-Bassitt-Degrom absence

After throwing six innings and allowing just three runs in what was his fourth straight victory, the big righthander has been instrumental in keeping the Mets starting rotation above water with the absence of Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Jacob Degrom.

Walker has thrown a quality start (over 5.0 innings pitched) in each of his last 11 starts with his worst outing coming at the beginning of May.

Walker has lowered his ERA to 2.86 after his latest start. While many Met fans will point to last year’s season where Walker was 0-8 with a 7.13 ERA in the back half of the year.

The Mets faithful can show pause for Walker’s potential second half start, however it is clear that after giving up three or less runs in his last five games, Walker is clearly knocking on the door of a second straight All-Star appearance.

Nimmo and Marte break down Outfield Voting Door

There may not be a better 1-2 combo to lead off your order than Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte. While Marte is a finalist to start the All-Star game, his latest hot streak has done more than enough to warrant a starting spot.

Marte has hit over .346 with two home-runs, and three RBI in his last seven games. On the season, Marte is hitting over .280 with nine homers and 39 RBI. Marte has been a revelation in right field this season and has given the Mets an excellent combination of speed and power.

With players like Adam Duvall (.205 average), Joc Pederson (.278 average), and Mookie Betts all joining Marte in the final voting phase, it appears likely that Marte’s recent run will get him into the starting spot representing New York.

Brandon Nimmo on the other hand is on the outside looking in. Missing the final vote for the first phase, Nimmo’s only chance of being named to his first All-Star game would determined by player ballot and the commissioner’s office.

Nimmo’s numbers this season have been on par with the other All-Star starters though. Hitting .272 with six homers and 27 RBI, Nimmo is 15th in the league in OBP sporting a healthy .356 mark. Nimmo’s improvement on defense has also been something to note as well.

In his last 15 games, Nimmo has hit .286 with two home-runs and six RBI. The lead-off hitter sets the tone for the entire lineup that is tied for fifth in the league in runs, and second in OBP.

Both Marte and Nimmo are more than deserving for All-Star recognition.

Where is McNeil and Lindor?

If I were to show you the numbers for both Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil, most MLB analysts would be shocked for their exclusion from the final phase of voting.

It would be hard to blame them either.

McNeil is hitting .318 on the season which is fifth in all of baseball, and his WAR rating of 2.1 is close to current finalists Jazz Chisholm (2.4) and Ozzie Albies (0.7).

Albies will be expected to miss the mid-summer classic while he recovers from a broken foot. So while McNeil missed the final phase of voting to be named an All-Star starter, he could also be a late addition with the injury to Albies.

While McNeil has had an incredible season, Francisco Lindor’s chances of an All-Star selection are far more clouded. Lindor’s game-winning home-run yesterday not withstanding, Lindor has enjoyed a successful rebound in his second full season in New York.

Hitting .248 with 13 home-runs, Lindor is seventh in all of baseball in RBI’s and has been a constant leader in the Mets locker room. While Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson have enjoyed excellent seasons, the final round of voting could be enough to put Lindor in the All-Star game.

The Mets currently have a chance to send two potential starters to the All-Star game. That number could grow over the next couple of days after the final round of voting has been made.

The full rosters will be revealed July 10.

