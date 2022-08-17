WATCH: Brett Baty homers in first MLB at-bat with Mets

Brett Baty couldn’t make much of a better introduction in his major-league debut on Wednesday night in Atlanta against the Braves.

In his first-ever at-bat, on just the second pitch he saw from Jake Odorizzi, the 22-year-old left-hander parked a curveball 377 feet into the right-field seats for a two-run home run to put the Mets up 4-0 over their division rivals. He is the fifth Met in franchise history to homer in his first-carer at-bat.

Baty was called up to the big leagues on Tuesday from Triple-A Syracuse, where he spent just six games after posting a .950 OPS and 19 home runs in 89 games with Double-A Binghamton. He was the Mets’ No. 2 ranked prospect behind Francisco Alvarez — the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball — and the No. 19 overall prospect ranked around the majors.

