Mets

WATCH: Brett Baty homers in first MLB at-bat with Mets

By
Mets prospect Brett Baty
Brett Baty couldn’t make much of a better introduction in his major-league debut on Wednesday night in Atlanta against the Braves. 

In his first-ever at-bat, on just the second pitch he saw from Jake Odorizzi, the 22-year-old left-hander parked a curveball 377 feet into the right-field seats for a two-run home run to put the Mets up 4-0 over their division rivals. He is the fifth Met in franchise history to homer in his first-carer at-bat.

Baty was called up to the big leagues on Tuesday from Triple-A Syracuse, where he spent just six games after posting a .950 OPS and 19 home runs in 89 games with Double-A Binghamton. He was the Mets’ No. 2 ranked prospect behind Francisco Alvarez — the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball — and the No. 19 overall prospect ranked around the majors. 

For more on Brett Baty, visit AMNY.com

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

