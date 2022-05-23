Yankees blow series win-streak with White Sox losses

After 9-straight series wins, the Yankees fell back to earth on Sunday, when they lost both games of a double-header to the Chicago White Sox.

The first game, which was the make up from a Friday night matchup that had been rained out, saw the Bronx Bombers score just 1 run, while closer Aroldis Chapman gave up 2 runs in the 9th inning to give Chicago the victory in the Bronx.

The second game was equally as bleak for New York, as the Bronx Bombers failed to live up to their vaunted expectations, and recorded 0 runs in the contest.

Chicago, for their part, crossed the plate 5 times in the winning effort, and embarrassed the Yankee crowd as they stopped the Bronx Bombers from securing their 10th-straight series win.

Despite the loss, the Yankees still find themselves at an MLB-leading record of 29–12, which puts them ahead of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays’ 24–17 record in the AL East — giving the Bronx Bombers enough room to experiment with their otherwise-winning lineup.

The team from Yankee Stadium has succeeded this season, which has seen slugger Aaron Judge fill up the stat lines — including a .318/.389.676 stat line throughout the young season.

Judge leads the MLB with 15 homers heading into his Monday night matchup with the Baltimore Orioles, who the Yankees have beaten 7 times in their 10 matchups this season.

The 30-year-old slugger takes the plate on Monday night as the best hitter in baseball, as his 15 long balls are well ahead of the 2nd-place Mike Trout.