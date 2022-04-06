Yankee fans will have to wait one more day to watch the pinstripes take the field, as the team’s Thursday Opening Day has been postponed until Friday due to inclement weather.

Now that the April 7 game against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx has been canceled, the Yanks’ originally-scheduled second game on Friday will serve as the team’s Opening Day.

Thursday’s Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day game has been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game will now be played on Friday, April 8, at 1:05pm at Yankee Stadium. For more info, visit https://t.co/k8GQt0HlB4 pic.twitter.com/9lk1qYt6Jd — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 6, 2022

Thursday’s weather is set to feature 100% chance of rain, along with heavy winds in the Five Boroughs. Friday, however, figures to be a better day for baseball, at 61 degrees and partly cloudy skies, with just a slight chance of rain.

As of now, the Bronx Bombers will be starting Gerrit Cole on the mound for their newly-scheduled Opening Day, while the Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to start.

The teams are both expected to be among the top squads in the MLB this season, as the Yankees feature +950 odds to win the World Series on the sports betting website DraftKings, which puts them tied with the Atlanta Braves for the 3rd best odds in the league, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, boast the 11th best odds at +2200.