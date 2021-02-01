PHOTOS: Nor'easter drops several inches of snow across New York City | amNewYork

Quantcast
PHOTOS: Nor’easter drops several inches of snow across New York City

The Bronx on Feb. 1, 2021 amid the nor'easter
Photo by Steve Sanchez

February kicked off in New York City with a nor’easter bringing several inches of snow across the five boroughs.

Throughout the city, New Yorkers found cars and roads buried in snow, which is being routinely plowed throughout the day, and the snow shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.

Here’s a look at what New York City looks like so far since the snow started to fall.

Carla Edwards’ pooch plays in the snow inside Potomac Playground in Bed-Stuy on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.Photo by Caroline Ourso
Children play during the snowstorm in Bed-Stuy on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.Photo by Caroline Ourso
Children make snow angels inside Potomac Playground in Bed-Stuy on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.Photo by Caroline Ourso
Children play during the snowstorm in Bed-Stuy on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.Photo by Caroline Ourso
Bronx (Photo by Steve Sanchez)
Bronx (Photo by Steve Sanchez)
Photo by Bob Krasner
Astoria (Photo by Jacob Kaye)
Astoria (Photo by Jacob Kaye)
Astoria (Photo by Katrina Medoff)
Astoria (Photo by Katrina Medoff)
Inwood Park (Photo by Susan De Vries)
Inwood Park (Photo by Susan De Vries)
Inwood Park (Photo by Susan De Vries)
This lad enjoys the snow in Ridgewood, Queens. (Photo by Melanie Pozarycki)
Fort Greene (Photo by Craig Hubert)
A truck plows in Fort Greene (Photo by Craig Hubert)
A DoorDash delvieryperson driving in Inwood. (Photo by Susan De Vries)
An Inwood street. (Photo by Susan De Vries)
A school bus parked in the snow in Inwood. (Photo by Susan De Vries)

