Belmont Stakes: Rain remains in the forecast for final leg of Triple Crown

As Saturday’s Belmont Stakes quickly approaches, plenty of attention is being paid to the weather on Long Island.

Forecasters are still calling for a chance of rain as the day goes on that could impact the race. There remains a 41% chance of rain around 2 p.m. as temperatures reach a high of 69 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.

We The People is the morning line favorite heading into Saturday’s race at 2-1 odds. Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, is entering the race at 7-2 to win the Belmont Stakes.

The prospect of rain on Saturday didn’t seem to bother We The People’s trainer Rodolphe Brisset when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the post drawing.

“If it does end up raining, obviously we’re not going to be sad about it,” he said. “But if it stays dry it will be fine too.”

Rich Strike’s owner Rick Dawson didn’t seem too concerned about the weather either.

“I think there are a horse or two in the field that I think the slop will help if it’s sloppy or muddy. I think our guy is going to do well either way,” Dawson said.

Post time for Saturday’s 154th running of the Belmont Stakes is scheduled for 6:44 p.m.