Ben Simmons leaves Nets game against Magic with knee soreness

Ben Simmons exited Monday night’s Nets game against the Orlando Magic early due to soreness in his left knee.

The Brooklyn point guard left the game in the middle of the second quarter around the 8:24 mark after the Nets had gone on a 6-0 run to take a 29-28 lead. Simmons was subbed out with 9:03 left in the half and less than a minute later he walked off to the Nets’ dressing room.

The team announced at halftime that he would miss the remainder of the game.

While Simmons’ back had been the main source of problems last season, his knee has been the culprit this season. Simmons has already missed five games due to issues with his left knee, which included missing four straight games spanning Halloween to Nov. 5 against Charlotte.

Simmons missed an additional game during the Nets’ West Coast road trip earlier this month when the Nets faced the Los Angeles Lakers. And Brooklyn limited Simmons to roughly 15 minutes against Dallas on Nov. 7 and in Brooklyn’s showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 12.

The often scrutinized point guard had been trending in the right direction after a slow start to the season. He pulled down a team-best 12 boards in Sunday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers and had a season-high 20 points against the Indiana pacers before that.