Ben Simmons ruled out for Nets meeting with Celtics

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn had been hopeful that Ben Simmons would be available for Wednesday’s game in Boston, but it appears that won’t be the case. The Nets announced on Tuesday that Simmons, along with T.J. Warren, would be out of the lineup.

It will be the third straight game that Simmons has missed because of left ankle soreness. The Nets star has been dealing with the issue since he left in the third quarter of Brooklyn’s loss to the Detroit Pistons.

It has raised questions for when Simmons does return, whether or not he’d play in back-to-back games.

“I think our conversations (with Simmons) will be real and what can we handle from a management and load perspective, cumulative loads across the board over the course of games. So all those questions will be on the table in order for us to keep our group healthy and whole as we trend toward the end of the year,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said.

T.J. Warren will also sit out of Wednesday’s game with a knee contusion. It will also mark the third consecutive game he has missed.

