How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens TNF Week 11 rivalry matchup: TV, odds, more

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) and safety Taylor Rapp try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two AFC North rivals meet for a hate-fueled matchup as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who suddenly cling to a half-game lead, look to avoid two straight division losses as they play host to Joe Burrow and the wounded Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals (5-4) vs. Ravens (7-3) Week 11: How to watch

Date : Thursday, Nov. 115

Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue : M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

Following a frustrating loss in which the Ravens led for more than three quarters, at times by at least two touchdowns, Baltimore is looking to return to their winning ways. Former MVP Lamar Jackson struggled, especially late in the game, throwing the pick-six that put the Browns in position to win with just a field goal. One bad game is expected, even for an MVP candidate like Jackson. Even still, both he and Baltimore must stop the bleeding here and now.

Part of that is the need for Jackson to take better care of the ball than he did against Cleveland, but the team must continue to focus on what they do best. That is, leaning on their ferocious defense and utilizing their touchdown machine, Gus Edwards.

Like Baltimore, the Bengals are coming off of a game that ended in a loss due to a last-second field goal. All season, Cincinnati has found itself among the most injury-riddled teams, which has thrown off many preseason projections for the team.. They’ve limped through injuries on both sides of the ball, from franchise quarterback Joe Burrow and star wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to defensive standouts like Akeem Davis-Gaither, Sam Hubbard, and now Trey Hendrickson.

Coming into this week, Higgins and Hubbard have already been deemed out for Thursday night. It’s difficult to strategize against injuries, but if Cincinnati is to overcome this talented Baltimore team, they’ll have no choice but to lean heavily on the Burrow/Chase connection.

Bengals vs. Ravens Week 11 odds

Spread : Ravens -4

Over/Under: 46

Cincinnati Moneyline: +160

Baltimore Moneyline: -192

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.