The Match: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers dominate Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Last year’s installment of “The Match” saw Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers compete against each other. This year, they worked together to topple Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

The latest installment featured the “old guard” of the NFL and the new up and comers in the league.

Brady and Rodgers ended up beating the young gunslingers by one hole, with the Packers quarterback hitting a birdie putt to ice the game in the 12th and final hole.

Brady had been 0-2 in the last two years of the charity event.

Trash talking was heard throughout the game with Allen making fun of the 44-year-old Buccaneer for his 2000 NFL Combine photo.

Brady responded later with a golf ball with a Super Bowl ring on it.

“Hey Josh, have you ever seen one of these?” Brady said.

After the game, Allen acknowledged his poor performance saying in a tweet “@PatrickMahomes is your back ok? Not gonna lie, I was a garbage can today but we will be back.”

For Brady, the latest installment is the latest in a busy offseason that saw the seven-time Super Bowl Champion had retired, to only un-retire after a month.

The Match’s Charity History

The sixth installment of The Match raised enough money to donate 10,258,000 meals for Feeding America.

In total, the series has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations during the five previous television editions.

Media members were also keeping an eye on the battle between quarterbacks.

In a series of tweets following the game, Undisputed’s host, Skip Bayless tweeted out “Aaron Rodgers: clutch putter. Not so clutch playoff QB. If only the Packers played golf in January.”

Even ESPN Analyst, JJ Reddick became interested in joining next year’s matchup.

“I’m volunteering myself for consideration to participate in The Match” Reddick said in a tweet.

With NFL stars now joining the The Match, it’s clear the good cause has brought in a lot of interested viewers and eyes of the sports world.

Who will be playing next year? Only time will tell.

