Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha, Mets staffer, coach have COVID

By
0
comments
Posted on
Brandon Nimmo COVID
Brandon Nimmo/Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Despite perfect settings and a return of baseball to Queens, thus taking one more step toward normalcy, the Mets are experiencing a run-in with COVID-19 as outfielders Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo, along with a staff member and a coach, have been sidelined for Friday’s home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. 

Mets manager Buck Showalter was unable to confirm it, but multiple reports — first by Newsday’s Tim Healey and later confirmed with amNewYork. 

“There’s some things you have to be careful of. We have some guys out but we’ll make the adjustments,” Showalter said. “That’s why we prepare for these things.

“It’ll be a day-to-day thing… Obviously, I know exactly what’s going on but I have to be careful of what I say publicly just to protect people.”

Showalter would not reveal whether or not Nimmo or Canha were vaccinated, either.

Mark Canha
Mark Canha/Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets recalled Nick Plummer and Mark Reynolds to take up the vacant roster spots left by Canha and Nimmo once their move to the COVID-19 IL is made official. 

Nimmo is batting .333 with two home runs and two RBI this season while Canha — who signed in free agency as one of Steve Cohen’s marquee moves — has been off to a torrid start, collecting eight hits in his first 11 at-bats before cooling off. He’s still batting .381 with three RBI. 

For more Mets news like this Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha update, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC