Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha, Mets staffer, coach have COVID

Despite perfect settings and a return of baseball to Queens, thus taking one more step toward normalcy, the Mets are experiencing a run-in with COVID-19 as outfielders Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo, along with a staff member and a coach, have been sidelined for Friday’s home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mets manager Buck Showalter was unable to confirm it, but multiple reports — first by Newsday’s Tim Healey and later confirmed with amNewYork.

“There’s some things you have to be careful of. We have some guys out but we’ll make the adjustments,” Showalter said. “That’s why we prepare for these things.

“It’ll be a day-to-day thing… Obviously, I know exactly what’s going on but I have to be careful of what I say publicly just to protect people.”

Showalter would not reveal whether or not Nimmo or Canha were vaccinated, either.

The Mets recalled Nick Plummer and Mark Reynolds to take up the vacant roster spots left by Canha and Nimmo once their move to the COVID-19 IL is made official.

Nimmo is batting .333 with two home runs and two RBI this season while Canha — who signed in free agency as one of Steve Cohen’s marquee moves — has been off to a torrid start, collecting eight hits in his first 11 at-bats before cooling off. He’s still batting .381 with three RBI.

