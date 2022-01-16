Glenn Sherlock returning to Mets as bench coach

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Glenn Sherlock is returning to the Mets organization, this time as their bench coach, according to multiple reports.

The 61-year-old spent three seasons with the team from 2017-19 as a first-base and third-base coach before spending the last two years with the Pittsburgh Pirates as their catching coach. He left the Mets after the firing of former manager Mickey Callaway following the 2019 season.

Sherlock has worked with new Mets manager Buck Showalter in the past, serving on his staff while with the New York Yankees in 1995 and the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1998-2000.

He would remain with the Diamondbacks well after Showalter’s firing, spending a total of 19 seasons with the organization while working under six different managers.

This appears to have been the Mets’ fourth choice for the role of bench coach. They previously showed interest in Cincinnati Reds planning and outfield coach Jeff Pickler, San Diego Padres quality control coach Ryan Flaherty, and San Francisco Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey. The Giants and Padres denied the Mets permission to speak with their employees while Pickler removed his name from consideration.

Sherlock is the latest hire of a revamped coaching staff that has come with the arrival of Showalter last month. Wayne Kirby and Joey Cora are slated to take over first-base and third-base coaching duties while Eric Chavez jumped ship as the Yankees’ assistant hitting coach for a promotion as the Mets’ hitting coach.

They check off the main boxes of the Mets’ new-look staff, but it is still believed that they are in need of an assistant hitting and pitching coach.