Broncos trade Von Miller to Rams in NFL blockbuster

NFL blockbuster trades are usually few and far between, but Monday provided a doozy as the Denver Broncos send veteran All-Pro edge rusher and future Hall of Famer Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a second and third-round pick in the 2022 draft, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Miller’s agent confirmed the deal shortly after.

The 32-year-old Miller will become a free agent after the 2021 season as this deal ensures the Broncos wound up getting something for the eight-time Pro Bowler rather than have him walk in free agency for nothing. In addition, Denver is paying $9 million of the remaining $9.7 million owed to Miller.

A three-time All-Pro and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Miller has understandably lost a step now in his 10th NFL season.

Last year was the first time since an injury-plagued 2013 season that he did not record double-digit sacks, accruing eight in 16 games.

Through seven games this year, Miller has posted 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits.

He leaves Denver as one of the organization’s greatest players, posting 110.5 career sacks — which ranks 36th on the NFL’s all-time list — and an MVP trophy from the franchise’s Super Bowl 50 triumph over the Carolina Panthers.

Now, he’s headed to a Rams team that is tied for the top spot in the NFC West at 7-1 alongside the Arizona Cardinals.

Much of that is on the shoulders of a high-powered offense that ranks fifth in points scored and total yards this season — a testament to what Matthew Stafford has brought to the table after he was acquired from the Detroit Lions during the offseason.

But the defense could use a boost, which is why the Miller deal has gone down. They rank 10th in points allowed and 21st in yards yielded.

By Los Angeles’ philosophy, they’ll continue bombarding the opposing quarterback to improve those numbers. Behind superstar pass rusher Aaron Donald, the Rams already lead the NFL with 25 sacks this season.