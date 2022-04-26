While the eyes of New York’s baseball fans have rightfully been on the surging Mets and Yankees, the two minor league affiliates from the Big Apple have opened their seasons with mixed results.

The Brooklyn Cyclones, who serve as the High-A affiliate of the Amazins’, boast an 8–7 record on the young season, as the team from Coney Island’s Maimonides Park has seen losses to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, and the Hudson Valley Renegades.

The team, named after the iconic nearby rollercoaster, has performed well at home, with a 5-1 record in Brooklyn, while going just 3-6 on the road.

Center fielder Rowdey Jordan has led the team in hits this season, as he’s seen 15 hits and 10 RBIs in 50 at bats. First baseman JT Schwartz has similarly contributed to the team’s offensive prowess, with 11 hits in 44 at bats, with 6 RBIs and 12 walks.

The team may get a boost later this year, as much-praised Single-A prospect Alex Ramírez, who now plays for the low Single-A St. Lucie Mets, has produced stellar results so far, and figures to be called up to the Brooklyn Cyclones soon, provided that he continues his outstanding batting.

Meanwhile, the Staten Island FerryHawks, who came into existence after the New York Yankees shut down their minor league affiliate in Richmond County, have struggled during the season thus far.

For more coverage of the Brooklyn Cyclones and Staten Island FerryHawks, head to amNY.com

The team has played just one series thus far in 2022, and got swept by the Charleston Dirty Birds of West Virginia.

The FerryHawks have failed to muster much offense, with an average of 3 runs per game, while their opponents have crossed the plate 22 times (5.5 per game) through 4 games.