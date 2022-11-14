Carmelo Anthony’s son gets basketball offer from Syracuse

The Syracuse basketball program is looking to capture some of its former glory, as they offered Carmelo Anthony’s son a scholarship to play for the Orange.

Kiyan Anthony, the son of the former Syracuse legend, received an offer from the Upstate New York school, and could potentially take the court where his father dominated the college game.

“Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE,” the younger Anthony posted on Twitter.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

As a member of the class of 2025, Kiyan stands 6’5” and currently plays for Christ the King High School in Queens.

He has not confirmed that he will accept the offer, but Orange fans are certainly thrilled about the prospect of recruiting the son of the best player on their only NCAA Tournament championship team coming to Syracuse.

Carmelo Anthony took Syracuse to a win in the March Madness tournament in 2003, marking their only victory in the Big Dance in school history.

The elder Anthony won the award for “Most Outstanding Player” in that year’s tournament, which was his only collegiate year before entering the NBA.

He was a dominant offensive force in college, and led the Orange in scoring and rebounding, while carrying Syracuse to a 30–5 record that year.

Anthony would declare for the NBA Draft after that season, when he was selected third overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2003 — in a loaded draft class that included LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

During the 2010-11 season, Anthony was traded to the New York Knicks, where he spent seven seasons. He is the seventh-highest scorer in Knicks history.

Now, 20 years after his college career, his son may be following in his father’s footsteps, and potentially committing to Syracuse.

Last season, the team recorded an overall record of 16–17, and missed the NCAA Tournament — so getting another prolific scorer with the Anthony genes may be just what they need.

For more coverage of Syracuse basketball, head to amNY.com.