Chiefs heavy favorites over Buccaneers in Week 9 Monday Night Football showdown

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) before snapping the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have yet to lose a game and are hosting a game for the first time in a month when they meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night to close out the Week 9 slate of play.

Tampa Bay is coming off a narrow loss to their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, which dropped them to 4-4 on the season. However, thanks to a weak division, they are still very much in the thick of it. Entering Week 9, they were just one game out of first behind Atlanta.

Most of their success has come from their offense, headlined by Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers’ offense ranks fourth in both points scored and total yards, but most notably, they are No. 1 in passing yards.

Mayfield continues his resurgence as an elite passer, completing 71.1% of his passes with a league-leading 21 touchdowns and a league-worst nine interceptions.

While Mayfield and the offense have clicked, the Buccaneers’ defense has struggled mightily. They are near the bottom of the NFL in points allowed (28th), total yards allowed (30th), passing yards allowed (29th), passing touchdowns (27th), and points per drive (27th).

Against a Patrick Mahomes-led offense, the Chiefs could potentially have a field day — which the Kansas City quarterback could certainly use.

The generational passer and future Hall of Famer boasts a 7-0 record despite completing 68.1% of his passes for 1,651 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, which is tied for Mayfield for the league’s worst. He is on pace to obliterate his previous career-worst of 14 interceptions, which was set last year.

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football viewing info, odds

Date: Monday, Nov. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Spread: Chiefs -9

Chiefs -9 Over/Under: 46

46 Buccaneers Moneyline: +350

+350 Chiefs Moneyline: -455

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more like this Chiefs, Buccaneers preview, visit AMNY.com