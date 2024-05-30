Chris Terreri to take over Islanders’ director of goaltending gig after Mitch Korn’s departure

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Chris Terreri will take over as New York Islanders director of goaltending development and scouting after Mitch Korn departed the franchise to rejoin Barry Trotz with the Nashville Predators.

Terreri served as the goalie coach for the team’s AHL affiliate in Bridgeport since the 2018-19 season where he will work alongside Piero Greco, who will continue to serve as the NHL side’s goalie coach.

The 59-year-old spent 14 seasons as a netminder in the NHL, appearing for the New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and — for eight games — the Islanders before retiring.

His vacancy in Bridgeport is being filled by Sergei Naumovs, who worked as a goalie coach in the KHL — Russia’s top flight — for the past 15 years. The last six were with CSKA Moscow, the former team of Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin before he made the jump to the NHL.

The promotion for Terreri came with Korn’s reunification with Trotz, who coached the Islanders from 2018-2022 and returned to the Predators as general manager this season. The two worked together for 16 seasons in Nashville when Trotz was head coach and Korn was the franchise’s first-ever goaltending coach.

He followed Trotz to Washington where the two won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018. The two joined the Islanders for the 2018-19 campaign where they developed some of the top goaltending duos in the NHL, ranging from Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss to Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin.

“I’ve known and worked with Mitch for a long time, and we are happy to be welcoming back one of the great goaltending minds in the game of hockey,” Trotz said. “Mitch’s resume speaks for itself. He has an uncanny ability to communicate the language of goaltending to his players in a way that helps them easily understand how he is trying to make them better.”

