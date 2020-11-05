Closing of Steve Cohen, Mets deal expected Friday | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The expectation is that Steve Cohen’s $2.475 billion purchase of the New York Mets will be closed on Friday, as first reported by Deesha Thosar of the Daily News and later confirmed by amNewYork Metro on Thursday.

Cohen himself took to Twitter and hinted that such a timeline holds up, saying he would have an introductory press conference on Tuesday if the deal were to close on Friday.

The 64-year-old hedge-fund billionaire received the approval of the MLB club owners — picking up 26 of 30 acceptance votes — and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio last Friday. Getting the green light from both of those parties were the final two hurdles of the sale, which was initially agreed upon between Cohen and the Wilpon family — the Mets’ former owners — on Sept. 14.

Once the deal is closed, Cohen will be able to institute Sandy Alderson as Mets president and begin making moves for the franchise either along the free-agent or trade markets.

It remains to be seen if Cohen and Alderson will decide to remove current general manager Brodie Van Wagenen from his post. Tampa Bay Rays special assistant to the GM, Bobby Heck, Oakland Athletics assistant GM, Billy Owens, and San Francisco Giants special advisor to the president of baseball operations, JP Ricciardi, have been initial names linked to the potential front-office jobs with the Mets.

There is also the possibility of Alderson bringing on a president of baseball operations, creating a three-man system to perform under Cohen.