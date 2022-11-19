College Football Week 12 Preview: Can Maryland upset Ohio State?

Upsets happen in college football all the time. LSU has beaten Alabama while Tennessee has risen the ranks thanks to a magical season.

So would it really be THAT far-fetched if the Maryland Terrapins stun Ohio State on Saturday?

In short, yes. Ohio State, along with rival Michigan, has dominated the Big Ten throughout the 2022 college football season. With CJ Stroud at the front of the Heisman Trophy favorites and a stout defense, the Buckeyes are expected to roll yet again as we get closer to their top-five matchup against the Wolverines. But to get to that point, the Buckeyes need to get past their division opponent in Maryland first.

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins

Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

When: 3:30 pm – ET

How to Watch: ABC

Spread: Ohio State -27.5

Over/Under: 63.5

The Matchup

The matchup is honestly quite simple. Marvin Harrison Jr. has become one of the best wide receivers in college football history with his excellent season thus far. Meanwhile, CJ Stroud will have people wondering just how high he could go in the NFL draft this season.

Maryland on the other hand has Tua’s brother, Taulia Tagovailoa playing really good football. The Terrapins were 6-2 at one point this season but bad losses to both Wisconsin and Penn State have all but killed a top college football bowl game going to Maryland.

Tagovailoa is accurate and can make defenses pay with his arm. The question will be if Ohio State’s solid defense can stop a good passing attack. He’ll need to be absolutely perfect if Maryland is even close in this game.

Top Prop Bets

Ohio State Team total points – 45.5

Ohio State has averaged 59 points in its last seven meetings with Maryland. Arguably with a more powerful offense, the odds of the Buckeyes putting up more than 45 is more than just a smart bet, it should be a pretty safe one.

While there could be something to say about the Buckeyes looking ahead to Michigan, there’s still no way one can think the Terrapins have the defense capable of stopping Stroud and this offense.

Maryland First Half points – 9.5

I actually really like this bet. The Buckeyes are going to roll but I do trust Taulia enough to be able to put up a good amount of points. Add in the fact that it isn’t too far-fetched to think that Ohio State could be looking ahead to next week’s matchup, and you have a recipe for Maryland to put up a good amount of points to start the game off.

