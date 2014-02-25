Collins Nets jerseys available to buy

By popular demand, the NBA has made Jason Collins Nets jerseys available for sale, according to ESPN New York.The No. …

By popular demand, the NBA has made Jason Collins Nets jerseys available for sale, according to ESPN New York.

The No. 98 jersey, which Collins wears in tribute to slain 1998 gay hate crime victim Matthew Shepard, went on sale at store.nba.com and at the NBA Store in midtown. Both the home white and black road replica jerseys are for sale at the website for $69.95.

Collins signed a 10-day contract and broke barriers on Sunday by becoming the first openly gay athlete in the four major sports leagues to appear in a game. He wore No. 46 against the Lakers because his No. 98 could not be prepared in time.