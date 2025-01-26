Jets go with youth with Darren Mougey GM hire

CENTENNIAL, CO – APRIL 22: Denver Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey during a pre-draft press conference at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse April 22, 2022. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)”n”n

The New York Jets’ new leadership regime is complete after hiring 39-year-old Darren Mougey as their next general manager.

Now the third-youngest GM in the NFL, he will join forces with new head coach Aaron Glenn, hired last week, in an attempt to turn around a franchise that has not made the playoffs in 14 years.

“Darren is a trusted NFL executive who has experience working with an impressive collection of football leaders,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said. “He is a proven talent evaluator who impressed us with his vision for this team. His partnership with Coach Glenn will revitalize this organization. I am proud of the thorough search we undertook and that it led us to the two best individuals to lead our football team going forward.”

Mougey has spent the last 13 years with the Denver Broncos, rising through the ranks until he was named assistant general manager in 2022. In those three seasons at the positions, Mougey helped acquire five All-Pro players, while the Broncos saw eight total players garner 12 All-Pro selections.

His ability to survive through a multitude of coaching and GM changes in Denver is a testament to how highly regarded he was.

“It is one of the great honors and privileges of my life to serve as the general manager of the New York Jets,” Mougey said. “I want to thank Mr. Johnson for this responsibility, one I do not take lightly. I could not be more excited to work alongside Coach Glenn to build a championship team that will make Jets fans proud.”

The team will officially introduce both Mougey and Glenn at Jets facilities in Florham Park on Monday.

