David Villa, NYC FC captain, named MLS Player of the Month for June

David Villa is third in MLS with 11 goals scored this season. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Four consecutive wins to close June and three goals helped New York City FC captain David Villa earn the Alcatel MLS Player of the Month, MLS announced Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Spanish forward scored a pair of goals against the defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory on June 17, his 50th and 51st career goals in MLS. The brace against Seattle was Villa’s 13th multi-goal game in MLS, most of any player since he entered the league in 2015. He added a goal in a 3-1 win over Minnesota United on June 29.

Villa’s 11 goals this season ranks third in the Golden Boot race to be MLS’ top scorer, behind Chicago’s Nemanja Nikolic (16) and Houston’s Erick “Cubo” Torres (12).

The reigning MVP continues to carry NYCFC on his back, leading them to third place in both the Supporters’ Shield standings (best team in MLS) and in the Eastern Conference with 33 points and a 10-5-3 record entering Wednesday’s match at Vancouver.