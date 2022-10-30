D’brickashaw Ferguson inducted into Jets Ring of Honor

The Jets honored a Gang Green legend on Sunday, when D’brickashaw Ferguson was named to the team’s Ring of Honor.

“I think the fact that it ended in a way that I thought was very nice, and then this is like another kind of added element that I didn’t foresee,” Ferguson said on Friday. “This is a very surreal moment.”

Ferguson came to the Jets out of the University of Virginia as the fourth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, and became a Jets legend for his play on the field.

The resume of the great D'Brickashaw Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ofAS2WY60p — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 30, 2022

The offensive tackle played for a decade in a Jets uniform, and made three Pro-Bowls in his illustrious career.

He now joins this year’s inductees, center Nick Mangold and cornerback Darrelle Revis, to become one of 22 players to enter the Jets’ Ring of Honor circle, along some of Gang Green’s best and brightest.

Ferguson played every single game between 2006 and 2015, and was a staple on the offensive line. He helped the Jets to seven playoff games during his career.

He played 160 games, and made 160 starts.

“There are a few things you hope for when you select a player fourth overall in the NFL draft. First, you want him to be a responsible citizen and role model. Second, you want him to be a leader in the locker room. Third, you want him to be reliable while performing at a high level for a number of seasons,” said Jets owner Woody Johnson. “D’Brickashaw has exceeded each of these expectations during his career and will be remembered as one of the finest players in Jets history.”

His Ring of Honor Ceremony, which took place just weeks after Mangold’s, was “surreal” for the O-lineman, he said.

The banner, donning his signature number 60, will now be visible to fans visiting MetLife Stadium during Jets home games.

Ferguson joins an illustrious group of Jets Ring of Honor members, including:

Weeb Ewbank

Winston Hill

Curtis Martin

Nick Mangold

Don Maynard

Joe Namath

Larry Grantham

Freeman McNeil

Gerry Philbin

Al Toon

Wesley Walker

Joe Klecko

Darrelle Revis

Mark Gastineau

Marty Lyons

