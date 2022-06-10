Commanders DC, Del Rio fined over controversial comments on Jan 6. insurrection

Commanders, defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio has been fined $100,000 for his comments comparing the January 6th insurrection to the George Floyd protests of 2020.

In a statement shared on the team’s twitter page, head coach Ron Rivera spoke about his disappointment in his coordinator.

“His comments do not reflect the organization’s views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV,” Rivera said. “As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged.”

Rivera later went on to say the fine money would be donated to U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Wednesday saw Del Rio speak about twitter comments he made on Monday calling the January 6th insurrection a “dustup” that saw five capitol police die.

Del Rio later went on to apologize for his comments after Wednesday’s press conference “Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country.”

Del Rio’s comments not to deter from Commanders practice

Commander players have spoken out in defense of their defensive coordinator. Defensive Tackle, Jonathan Allen said to reporters “I don’t care about his opinion as long as he shows up every day and works hard. That’s what I want from my defensive coordinator.”

Former second overall pick, Chase Young has also reportedly touted Del Rio as “his guy.”

Ending his statement, Ron Rivera emphasized that Del Rio had a right to say what he felt “However, words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community.”

Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, teams and the league can fine coaches and players for conduct that each feels is detrimental to the integrity of the game.

Del Rio is the latest coach/player to be fined under this policy for comments or actions used. Another popular example is when quarterback Tom Brady was suspended four games for destroying a cell phone that allegedly held evidence and halted an investigation the league was conducting over “deflategate”.

Del Rio’s fine is one of the largest of a coach or player over the last few years. Only Bill Belichick and Sean Payton have received larger fines for both “Spygate” and “Bountygate” respectively.

The Commanders fining their own coordinator over comments is the latest in what has been a roller-coaster offseason for the Washington fanbase.

Owner, Dan Snyder is still under investigation for sexual misconduct and potentially fraud by the NFL and Congress.

