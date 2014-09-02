Yankees to honor Derek Jeter with uniform patch

His teammates will wear the patch for the rest of the season.

Derek Jeter’s teammates will be wearing their appreciation for their captain on their sleeves — literally.

Starting with the team’s Sunday home game against the Kansas City Royals, and through the rest of the season, fellow Yankees will don a patch bearing Jeter’s final season logo on the left sleeve of their uniforms and caps.

It’s part of a special daylong celebration of Jeter’s 20-season career, which also will include a pregame ceremony featuring the storied athlete’s former teammates, family members and other guests.

Other special events are scheduled throughout this month, Jeter’s last as a professional ballplayer.

On Sept. 25, the team will show a pregame tribute video to mark Jeter’s final regular season home game, with personal tributes from Yankees fans.

Players and fans will have more chances to express their best wishes and thanks for the outgoing Yankees captain through the team’s “One Word for 2” social media campaign, which calls for participants to pick one word that describes Jeter and explain their choice.

Each day of the month, the Yankees will highlight a new submission on the team’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Fans can tweet @Yankees, visit facebook.com/yankees and instagram.com/yankees to get involved.