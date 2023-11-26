Dexter Lawrence injury: Giants star DT misses Week 12 with hamstring injury

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was ruled out of his team’s Week 12 matchup with the New England Patriots just hours before kick-off because of a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old was listed as doubtful throughout the week and did not practice after picking up the knock during New York’s 31-19 victory over the Washington Commanders — its third win of the season.

Lawrence is a leader of the Giants’ defense, his absence creating an obvious void within a unit that was coming off its best effort of the season in Week 11. Against the Commanders, New York forced six turnovers and sacked quarterback Sam Howell four times. Lawrence had one of those sacks along with four tackles and one pass deflection in the victory.

The Clemson product continues to be one of the more imposing interior presences in the NFL this season. In 11 games, he boasts four sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and 41 total tackles (four for loss).

In his absence, Big Blue turned to the likes of A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunes-Rochez to step in for Lawrence in his absence.

“That’s why you have guys that are backing him up,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday. “They’re very good players. Dexter’s an elite player in this league, and the guys we’ve got behind him, that’s why we’ve got them back there. They’re true pros. They’ve done a good job for us.”

In limited roles, the duo entered Week 12 with a combined 45 total tackles and four tackles for loss.

A timetable for Lawerence’s possible return is unknown at this time.

For more on the Giants and Dexter Lawrence, visit AMNY.com