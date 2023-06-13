Mets reliever Drew Smith ejected after umpire hand check vs. Yankees

Quantcast
Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
Drew Smith ejection
Umpire Bill Miller, right, ejects New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith, center, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

QUEENS — New York Mets reliever Drew Smith was ejected from Tuesday night’s Subway Series opener against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Citi Field after the umpiring crew checked his hand and glove for sticky substances. 

“Really surprised because I haven’t done anything different all year,” Smith said. “It was just sweat and rosin. I don’t know what else to say. Nothing changed.”

The right-hander was called from the bullpen to start the seventh inning of what was a 7-6 game being led by the Yankees but did not even make it to the mound before crew chief Bill Miller began examining him. He now faces a 10-game suspension but is uncertain whether or not he will appeal.

“My hands weren’t sticky and I had everybody check them as I was coming off the field,” Smith continued. “The MLB [representative] in the tunnel, I kind of forced him to feel my hands as I walked in. I just grabbed him… and he actually laughed and said there was nothing there.”

A call with the players’ union is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Smith is the second Mets pitcher to be ejected mid-game for sticky substances. Max Scherzer, who was rocked for six runs on seven hits on Tuesday night, was suspended 10 games after umpires deemed the mixture of sweat and rosin on his hand was too sticky during an April start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 26 appearances this season, Smith is 3-2 with a 4.18 ERA.

For more on the Mets and Drew Smith, visit AMNY.com

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

