Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Monday Night Football Week 10 preview, picks, top prop bets, more

Two NFC East rivals clash when the Washington Commanders head to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-0)

Game Details:

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA Time: Monday, November 14th at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, November 14th at 8:15 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN

Betting Stats:

MONEYLINE: PHI ML (-550), WAS ML (+400)

PHI ML (-550), WAS ML (+400) SPREAD: PHI -11

PHI -11 OVER/UNDER: 43.5

Preview:

When it comes to the numbers, this matchup between the Eagles and the Commanders doesn’t seem close to even. Philadelphia’s +90 point differential is the best in the NFC and trails only the Buffalo Bills.

On offense, the Eagles rank 3rd with 391 yards gained per game, while Washington’s defense ranks 14th, allowing 330.7 yards per game. The primary driver behind Philadelphia’s success has been the evolution of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts has passed for 2,042 yards and 12 touchdowns this year while throwing just two interceptions. He also ranks second, just behind Tua Tagovailoa, in quarterback rating and has rushed for 326 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

However, his job could be a little bit tougher this week with the potential return of Washington defensive end Chase Young, who could be making his season debut a year after tearing the ACL in his right knee. His presence would be really helpful for a Commanders defense that is second to last in the NFL with seven takeaways.

On the offensive end, Washington ranks 21st in the NFL, averaging 323.4 yards per game, which seems to be s significant disadvantage against a Philadelphia defense that is ranked third with just 299 yards allowed per contest.

The Commanders’ offense is led by Taylor Heinicke, who has taken over as the starter for Carson Wentz. Heinicke is completing 63.0% of his passes for 629 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions while winning two of his first three starts. He has also taken six sacks in three games, which seems like a lot but is way below Wentz’s 23 in five games, which is due to Heinicke’s mobility.

He hasn’t been helped much by the running game lately. Brian Robinson Jr. has been the Commanders’ leading rusher in four of the team’s last five games, but he has only gone over 60 yards only once. With J.D. McKissic out, he will split work with Antonio Gibson, but neither running back has proven to be a threat to this Eagles’ defense.

Picks:

Player Props:

Brian Robinson Over 33.5 rushing yards

Yes, I know I mentioned Robinson’s lack of success above, but this is a pretty low total for a running back on a team that has run the ball 50% of the time since Heinicke has become the starting quarterback. Robinson is averaging 44 rushing yards per game, so that would seem to bode well for him hitting this over. Especially since Dameon Pierce ran 27 times 139 yards last week against Philadelphia.

A.J. Brown any time touchdown scorer

Anytime touchdown scoring bets are tough, but oftentimes it’s fun to take the chance since you always have plus odds. A.J. Brown has been the focal point of this Eagles’ offense with 43 catches on 69 targets for 718 yards and six touchdowns. This Washington defense can be exploited through the air, so I like Brown’s odds of getting into the end zone

Dallas Goedert over 4.5 receptions

We know that Philadelphia doesn’t pass the ball too often, but they have a very concentrated passing tree, which means when they do pass, you know who it’s going to. Goedert has hit this prop in four of his last five games, and I like him to do it again on Monday.

