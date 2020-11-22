Eagles loss to Browns means Giants just half-game out of NFC East lead | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On their bye week, the New York Giants gained half-a-game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to the Cleveland Browns, 22-17 on Sunday afternoon.

At 3-7, the Giants are just a half-game behind the NFC East-leading Eagles, who now sit atop the division at 3-6-1.

It was the first time since 1988 that the Browns defeated the Eagles at home and the first time they beat Philadelphia outright since 1994.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz continued his slump in the midst of the worst season of his career, completing just 21-of-35 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. It’s the sixth time this season that Wentz was held to under 240 yards passing.

His first interception of the game came on the Eagles’ second drive of the afternoon, a screen pass intended for running back Miles Sanders picked off by Sione Takitaki and returned 50 yards for the touchdown.

It was the only score of the first half, which was contested in a steady driving rain that did not let up all day in Cleveland, accentuating a sloppy day for the Giants’ divisional rivals as they dropped their second-straight contest coming off a loss to Big Blue at Metlife Stadium last week.

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, who headlines the NFL’s fourth-best rushing attack, posted 114 yards while Kareem Hunt added a touchdown in the Browns’ win as they’re off to a 7-3 start for the first time since 1989.

Should the Giants defeat the Cincinnati Bengals — who lost their rookie franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow, for the season after a knee injury on Sunday against Washington — next week, and the Eagles lose to the favored Seattle Seahawks, the Giants will move into first place in the division.