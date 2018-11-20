Fantasy football: Chiefs-Rams scoring bonanza a boon for team managers

A fantasy team comprised of only Rams and Chiefs could have scored as many as 215 points in PPR formats as a result of Monday’s epic game.

For some, Monday’s classic clash of NFL titans meant a surge to fantasy football victory. Others woke up Tuesday morning with the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths.

One thing’s for sure: The Rams’ epic 54-51 victory over the Chiefs, a potential precursor to a Super Bowl rematch, begot some impressive fantasy scores.

Just to underscore the wild fantasy impact of the game, consider that if one team manager only put players on the Rams or Chiefs in his or her lineup in Week 11, the total score could have been as high as 215 points in PPR formats or 176 in non-PPR scoring. That’s stratospheric for standard league setups.

Read on for a deeper look at the impact performers from Monday night.

QB

Fantasy managers who started Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) or Jared Goff (Rams) had to be ecstatic. Both passed for at least four TDs and 400 yards, with the net fantasy gain being 35.9 for Mahomes and 35.1 for Goff. They were basically interchangeable studs who were roughly five points better than any other passer in Week 11.

RB

In the midst of the scoring bonanza, the season’s top fantasy football producer Todd Gurley (Rams) had by far his quietest outing with just 12.4 PPR points (9 non-PPR).

Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt (Chiefs) posted top-10 RB production with 20.1 PPR points (17.1 non-PPR). Overall, Chiefs-Rams was a downfield passing battle, negating both teams’ use of short throws to running backs.

WR

Tyreek Hill (Chiefs) won the week for many who started him, thanks to his outrageous 43.5 PPR points (33.5 non-PPR). Incredibly, this is his second 40-point effort of 2018.

The other Kansas City standout WR of the game, Chris Conley, was a big surprise. His 26.4 PPR points (19.4 non-PPR) accounts for about 40 percent of his season total. The typical No. 2 WR in K.C., Sammy Watkins, was limited to a four-yard catch.

None of the Rams’ receivers topped either Hill or Conley, but three of them were strong contributors. Josh Reynolds, starting for injured Cooper Kupp, led with 20 PPR points (14 non-PPR). Goff’s top two targets, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, posted 18.7 PPR (10.7 non-PPR) and 17.2 PPR (13.2 non-PPR), respectively.

TE

In typical fashion, Travis Kelce (Chiefs) was the top tight end of the week by a wide margin. His 28.7 PPR points (18.7 non-PPR) made him the week’s biggest difference-maker at a critical position.

For their part, two Rams’ TE’s were among the top 10 in positional scoring. Gerald Everett posted 19.9 PPR points (16.9 non-PPR) and Tyler Higbee added 12.3 PPR points (6.3 non-PPR).

D/ST

Despite the video game-esque scoring in Los Angeles, both defenses proved worthy. The Rams netted 16 points, among the best scores of the week, thanks to a pair of defensive touchdowns and five forced turnovers. The Chiefs scored following a fumble recovery, allowing them to post a useful seven points.

K

Kicker Greg Zuerlein (Rams) remained a consistent contributor from what can be an inconsistent position. Despite a missed extra point, he tallied 12 points, tied for third-most of Week 11. Chiefs counterpart Harrison Butker also missed one PAT, finishing with a modest nine fantasy points.