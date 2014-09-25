Fantasy Football: Soft matchup to boost Rivers for Week 4

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 4:
Start:
Philip Rivers (QB, Chargers): Faces a Jaguars defense that has surrendered at least 300 passing yards in every game this season.
Lamar Miller (RB, Dolphins): May be a top 10 RB with Knowshon Moreno out, which makes him a must-start against the abysmal Raiders defense.
Brandin Cooks (WR, Saints): A dynamic threat that will give the Cowboys fits.
Sit:Cam Newton (QB, Panthers): Offensive line issues could cause problems against a solid Baltimore pass defense.
Chris Johnson (RB, Jets): Stuck sharing carries with Chris Ivory going into a matchup against the better-than-expected Lions defense.
Kendall Wright (WR,
Titans): Has a shaky QB situation and provides minimal big-play potential.
Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.