Fantasy Football: Soft matchup to boost Rivers for Week 4

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 4: Start:Philip Rivers (QB, Chargers): Faces a Jaguars defense that …

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 4:

Start:

Philip Rivers (QB, Chargers): Faces a Jaguars defense that has surrendered at least 300 passing yards in every game this season.

Lamar Miller (RB, Dolphins): May be a top 10 RB with Knowshon Moreno out, which makes him a must-start against the abysmal Raiders defense.

Brandin Cooks (WR, Saints): A dynamic threat that will give the Cowboys fits.

Sit:Cam Newton (QB, Panthers): Offensive line issues could cause problems against a solid Baltimore pass defense.

Chris Johnson (RB, Jets): Stuck sharing carries with Chris Ivory going into a matchup against the better-than-expected Lions defense.

Kendall Wright (WR,

Titans): Has a shaky QB situation and provides minimal big-play potential.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.