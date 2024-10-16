Giants looking to bounce back in showdown against the Eagles

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In perhaps the most anticipated game of their regular season schedule, the New York Giants (2-4) will look to rebound from a difficult defeat to the Bengals on Sunday night when they host Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 20.

For the first time since leaving the team last spring, Barkley will return to the stadium he called home for the first six seasons of his career. In those seasons, Barkley became a fan favorite, as well as one of the best Giants running backs of all time. In 79 games with big blue, he rushed for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also collected 2,100 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. While it is unknown how fans will react to the return of their former superstar, it is likely Barkley will not receive the warmest of welcomes. However, Barkley doesn’t think that will be the case. “I don’t expect a great reaction.” Barkley said. I don’t expect to be booed.”

With Barkley aside, the Giants will be looking to rebound on a week they only scored seven points. Despite plenty of opportunities to score against Cincinnati. Missed field goals, turnovers and mistakes held the Giants to only a singular touchdown in the loss. However, the Giants could be getting back a pair of key offensive pieces. While not yet cleared from concussion protocol, superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers is trending in the right direction. As well as starting running back Devin Singletary, who has missed the last two games due to a groin injury, could also make his return for big blue.

However, the Giants did suffer a big loss prior to their week seven matchup. As it was announced that superstar left tackle Andrew Thomas suffered an Lisfranc injury in his foot that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Additionally, the Giants will be without Kayvon Thibodeaux for the second week in a row. Without Thomas, the Giants are expected to slot Joshua Ezeudu in the position.

Daniel Jones struggled in last weeks game, and will need to be better if the Giants are to take down Philly. Jones completed 22/41 passes for 205 yards and an INT in the loss. Going against an Eagles team that has allowed the ninth fewest passing yards through six weeks, Jones will need to do better surveying the field and finding open targets.

For the Eagles, they are coming off of a win over a 20-16 victory over the Browns that was far more difficult than they hoped it would have been. However, the bright spot on the offensive side of the ball was AJ Brown, who caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the teams win. In order for the Giants to pull off the upset at home, they need to limit Brown.