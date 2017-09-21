Fordham can lean on these 3 players if Chase Edmonds misses another game

In a 56-21 loss to Eastern Washington last Saturday, Fordham football proved they really need Chase Edmonds. The offense sputtered …

In a 56-21 loss to Eastern Washington last Saturday, Fordham football proved they really need Chase Edmonds. The offense sputtered without the FCS All-American running back, putting up just 26 net rushing yards and allowing quarterback Kevin Anderson to take a career-high 10 sacks.

A trip to face Bryant University is next on tap, and there is no word if the Rams’ all-time leading rusher will return. Even against a much lesser opponent in the Bulldogs, these players must step up if Edmonds cannot make it to Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Corey Caddle

The 5-9, 168-pound junior is quickly becoming Anderson’s favorite red zone target. The Jersey City native already has caught three touchdown passes after scoring four as a sophomore.

If Fordham is able to drive the ball down the field against Bryant (43 points allowed per game), as they are expected to do, look for Caddle to have more than a few balls thrown his way.

Zach Davis

Davis was not supposed to receive significant playing time in 2017. Yet, when Edmonds and No. 2 running back Jared Brevard both went down against Central Connecticut State two weeks ago, the freshman was thrust into action.

The Wallingford, Connecticut native played valiantly, rushing for 70 yards on nine carries while debuting in his home state.

Davis was good enough to earn the start against EWU, but mustered just 47 yards on 17 carries. Still, if Edmonds is absent again, the weight will fall on his young shoulders to produce.

Jonathan Lumley

Lumley was one of the few offensive players that stood out in the Rams home opener. His eight catches and 119 receiving yards against the Eagles both are career highs.

The junior has the potential to slash through the Northeast Athletic Conference’s worst pass defense Saturday.