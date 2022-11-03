Former Giants receiver Kadarius Toney: ‘Feels good to be pretty much wanted by a team’

Kadarius Toney may not be the Giants’ problem anymore, but intrigue around the wideout is surely still there if he makes his Kansas City Chiefs debut this weekend.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday that Toney was healthy and suggested that he could play in their Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Toney was traded by the Giants last week after appearing in just two games for New York this season due to hamstring issues.

There had also been questions about how Toney would fold into the new plan of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Now in Kansas City, Toney expressed his excitement about being with a team like the Chiefs.

“It feels good to be pretty much wanted by a team,” Toney said. “I think the history goes back probably a little further than (the offseason), like the extensive part probably before the beginning of when I came in the league, that they really wanted me here. I feel like this is a great opportunity for everybody.”

Toney missed 12 of 24 games during his short NFL career in New York and has 41 receptions for 420 yards and no touchdowns. He has been hampered by bad hamstrings in both his legs and has had just two catches this year and tweaked his hamstring during the Giants’ Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The latest issues with his hamstring started to flair up earlier this month from what he admitted last week may have been him returning too quickly. Toney did indicate that he was still not healthy during a brisk exchange with reporters last month before seeming to indicate that he may have been better and didn’t inform the team in a now-deleted tweet.

“I was kind of shocked,” Toney told reporters about being traded. “I’m just looking forward to the opportunity available here.”

The wideout added that he was ready to take on whatever role the Chiefs needed him to.

“I just want to come in and do what’s asked of me,” Toney said. “Whatever plays, whatever assignment I’ve got to do, I’m going to do it my hardest.”