Former Giants O-Lineman Chad Wheeler arrested on domestic violence, assault charges | amNewYork

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was arrested on Friday for domestic violence and assault charges, as first reported by the Seattle Times.

The 27-year-old was nabbed by the Kent Police Department in Washington state after responding to a call from his girlfriend, who was allegedly thrown on a bed by Wheeler and was choked until she lost consciousness. This all stemmed from Wheeler asking the victim to bow to him, but she refused.

When she awoke, Wheeler allegedly asked “Wow, you’re alive?” and followed her as she ran into the bathroom and locked the door to call 911. Wheeler eventually picked the lock and entered the bathroom and was found standing beside the victim, who was screaming, when police arrived at the scene.

He was released from King County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $400,000 bond and was due back in court on Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

Images of the victim have circulated around social media with a screenshot of a conversation describing the attack.

Wheeler, who had been on bipolar medication but recently stopped taking it according to the police report, spent two seasons with the Giants, appearing in 27 games from 2017-2018. He appeared in five games this season with the Seahawks and is a free agent.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the team released in a statement. “Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team… We encourage Chad to get the help he needs.”