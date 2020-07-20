No fans permitted this season to Giants, Jets games at MetLife Stadium

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It was already a foregone conclusion, but it was finally confirmed on Monday that fans will not be permitted into MetLife Stadium this year for New York Giants and Jets games.

“Today, Governor Murphy announced that, due to the ongoing public health crisis, his Executive Order limiting outdoor public gatherings will apply to events at MetLife Stadium until further notice,” the Giants and Jets released in a joint statement. “This decision was reached after careful consideration of the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff, which will continue to be the primary focus for our teams.”

“We support Governor Murphy’s decision in the interest of public health and safety and, until circumstances change, both the Jets and Giants will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance. Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Governor Murphy’s office and will provide updates if necessary.”

The teams also announced that their 2020 training camps, set to start this week, will not be open to the public.

With other major North American sports leagues getting set to play without fans in attendance, the NFL was the lone question mark on whether or not spectators would be admitted this year.

It has created more uncertainty around a league that has yet to inform its players and staff about proper health-and-safety protocols.

Now, rather than set a league-wide mandate in terms of fan attendance, it looks like the NFL will leave the decision up to its individual teams.

“We urge our fans to continue to take the necessary precautions recommended by health officials to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium as soon as possible,” the Giants and Jets’ statement read. “Thank you again for your continued patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and we will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”