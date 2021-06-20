Gary Sanchez’s kicking of leg habit leading to more success at plate for Yankees

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Don’t look now, but everyone’s favorite Yankees catcher to point the proverbial finger at is playing well — though those same naysayers either won’t admit it or don’t want you to say it too loud should you awaken the baseball gods to reverse things back to how the way they’ve been over much of the previous three seasons.

But Gary Sanchez has been one of the Yankees’ best hitters over his last 19 games, prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics, the veteran backstop was slashing .328/.397/.689, good for a 1.086 OPS with six home runs and 12 RBI.

It’s raised his season average from a worrisome .174 to a somewhat more respectable .229 while he ranks third on the team in round-trippers, on-base percentage, and fourth in RBI.

The big thing that has changed for Sanchez is the elimination of a high leg kick at the plate, allowing him to shorten his approach and keep his body under control.

“He’s worked really, really hard behind the scenes on having the courage to make some real adjustments,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But it’s been rooted in a lot of hard work and a lot of hours and correcting that. Now you’re seeing a quiet lower half, a much more balanced hitter.”

Such a small adjustment is a rather sizable undertaking for a pro ballplayer that has made it as far as Sanchez has with certain mechanics.