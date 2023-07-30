Giants Injury Updates: Sterling Shepard comes off PUP after 2022 ACL injury

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) tries to avoid a tackle by Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The New York Giants are getting healthier as the calendar turns to August and training camp continues.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder are returning to the practice field Sunday. Shepard is being taken off the PUP list while Crowder is coming off the NFI list as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Shepard tore his ACL with the Giants back in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. During the offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the team to return for his eighth NFL season. In seven seasons with New York, Shepard has totaled 362 catches for over 4,000 yards Crowder, on the other hand, was recovering from an ankle injury he suffered with the Buffalo Bills last season, but signed with New York in the offseason.

Shepard and Crowder were two of nine players to be named to the PUP or NFI list. Wan’Dale Robinson, cornerback Aaron Robinson, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, guard Marcus McKethan, and A’Shawn Robinson were among the players that landed on the list and can return to the practice field at any time.

New York will welcome the return of their starting slot receiver as they continue to get healthier as training camp continues and preseason games get closer.

