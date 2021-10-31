Giants look to upset slumping Chiefs in primetime Kansas City showdown

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Not many could have predicted the fortunes of the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs heading into their Week 8 Monday night showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Giants are coming off a win of 22 points or greater after they upset the Carolina Panthers 25-3 last week. It provided a rare bright spot for a team that is now just 2-5 and still facing the imposing task of going into a raucous environment and trying to hang with the two-time defending AFC champions.

But the Chiefs are off to their worst start of the Patrick Mahomes era at 3-4 as the superstar quarterback suddenly looks mortal.

Mahomes leads the NFL with nine interceptions and 11 total turnovers while his 97.9 passer rating ranks just 15th in the NFL. He hasn’t had a clean game since the Chiefs’ Week 1 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

That doesn’t mean much to Giants head coach Joe Judge.

“He looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the world to me,” Judge said (h/t Giants.com). “To be as athletic as he is, as just naturally instinctive as he is and have that kind of arm strength to make all those throws, there’s a reason this guy gets paid that much money because there’s not a lot of these guys walking the Earth. This guy’s extremely talented. He’s got a lot of savvy and experience. I think he does a great job of going through the initial reads, finding the right receiver, and if something gets shut down, extending the play.”

This will be a Chiefs team keen on proving that they still have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league, which could mean a shootout is necessary if the Giants want to hang around. It’s plenty possible considering Kansas City’s defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Daniel Jones’ impressive all-around performance against the Panthers last week suggests that there will be opportunities for a solid night in Kansas City, even if Kenny Golladay once again will be unable to go and Sterling Shepard is listed as questionable.

While Kadarius Toney is listed as questionable, he’s expected to go on Monday night, which is a golden chance for him to make a statement that he is a legitimate threat in the NFL.

The rookie out of Florida missed Sunday’s victory over the Panthers, which stymied momentum gained in his last three games after posting 19 receptions for 303 yards.