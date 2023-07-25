Giants place 6 on PUP list: Jamison Crowder to non-football injury list

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) breaks away from Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) for a touchdown after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville.

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants kick off their second training camp on Wednesday but they made some clear injury designations before hitting the practice field.

New York placed six players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while three others will not be practicing due to other designations. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson will join cornerback Aaron Robinson, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, guard Marcus McKethan, and A’Shawn Robinson were the six players that landed on the list.

Those six players will be able to work out off to the side during practices but cannot participate in teamwork as they recover from their injuries. Of the six, all but A’Shawn are recovering from torn ACL injuries.

The Giants also announced that slot receiver Jamison Crowder will be sidelined with a non-football injury. A nine-year veteran, Crowder was signed by the Giants on March 23. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler was placed on the reserve/did not report list, while cornerback Leonard Johnson (knee) was waived with an injury settlement.

Shepard and Robinson are two receivers who are expected to have major roles in the offense as the Giants look to increase their passing output from last season with Daniel Jones on a new four-year extension. According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, Shepard’s stay on the PUP list is not expected to be long.

With the recent contract agreement of Saquon Barkley Tuesday morning, the Giants are expected to have full attendance in camp Wednesday even if some of their key cogs to the 2023 season won’t be hitting the practice field right away.

