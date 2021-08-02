Giants re-sign running back Alfred Morris

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Giants announced on Monday that they re-signed veteran running back Alfred Morris in an attempt to keep its rushing depth intact behind star running back Saquon Barkley.

Morris was the team’s second-leading running back as the Giants scrambled to keep the backfield afloat after Barkley went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. Barkley continues to make progress from that reconstructive knee surgery he underwent with the hope that he’ll be ready to go by the beginning of the 2021 season.

For the 32-year-old Morris, he was signed to the Giants’ practice squad before becoming a regular in the run game.

He appeared in nine games, rushing for 238 yards on 55 carries — a robust 4.3 yards per attempt — with two total touchdowns. Only Wayne Gallman and quarterback Daniel Jones had a larger rushing output than Morris did in his relief efforts.

With Gallman signing with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, Morris is currently practicing alongside Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, and rookie Gary Brightwell as Barkley remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Meanwhile, Morris will try to carve out a niche in New York one more time as he prepares for his 10th NFL season — one that began with an abundance of promise after averaging 1,321 yards and nine rushing touchdowns over his first three years in the league with the Washington Football Team from 2012-2014.