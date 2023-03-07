Giants finally reach deal with Daniel Jones for 4-years and $160 million

The New York Giants’ major offseason saga is over. With just minutes to go until the franchise tag deadline ended, Daniel Jones has signed on the dotted line, committing to the Giants for four years and $160 million.

The contract will give Jones an upside of $35 million per year with incentives, which is similar to the $37.5 million per year Derek Carr received from New Orleans and the $35 million per year that Geno Smith got from Seattle.

Tom Pelissero reportedly shortly after the deal was done that the contract is structured in a way that pays Jones $82 million over his first two seasons. By structuring the deal that way, Schoen likely gives the Giants the ability to opt out of the contract after those two years should they choose to, preventing them from being locked into an expensive long-term contract if Jones doesn’t develop as they would like. It’s a move that his former boss Brandon Beane used to use regularly in Buffalo.

The former Duke Blue Devil took a major step forward this season, his first under head coach Brian Daboll, passing for a career-high 3,205 yards on a 67.2% completion rate with 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also added 708 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and looked like a clear building block for the new regime in New York.

From the moment the season ended, the Giants were clear that they wanted Jones under center next season.

“We’d like Daniel to be here,” Schoen said at his end-of-season press conference. “He continued to improve throughout the season. We’re pleased with how he played this season.”

Daboll added: “He’s made strides in a lot of different areas. He’s been a good leader for us. He’s played the quarterback position well for us, and I’m happy we had him.”

Yet, despite the desire to have Jones back, there were many times that it looked like the team and their 25-year-old quarterback were heading for a divorce.

Earlier in February, the quarterback changed his agents in the middle of contract discussions and it was almost immediately reported that Jones was asking for as much as $45 Million per year from New York in a new contract, according to Mike Florio.

At the NFL Combine, general manager Joe Schoen told reporters that the team was “cautiously optimistic” about getting deals done for both Jones and Barkley but that the Giants would tag Daniel Jones if they cannot get a deal done by March 7 at 4 p.m.

Reports continued to surface that Jones had been asking for over $45 million and it seemed like the Giants would be forced to franchise tag their quarterback prior to the Tuesday deadline.

However, there was renewed optimism as of Monday morning when Jones and his team left the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and scheduled a meeting to meet with the Giants’ brass in New Jersey. With Schoen openly discussing applying the franchise tag, the team had leverage with Jones likely not wanting to play out a year without any long-term security.

In the end, the signal caller signed on the dotted line for a contract that could make him the 10th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, depending on the final details.

With Jones now under contract, the Giants can turn their attention to bringing back All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley. Since they didn’t have to use the franchise tag on Daniel Jones, the team will now use that option with Barkley, ensuring that they can bring back the core of a team that advanced to the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Even if it’s just for one more season.

