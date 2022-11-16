Giants receivers see potential for huge game in week 11 contest against Detroit

The NFC East is wide open and available for an upstart New York Giants team to take.

Following Philadelphia’s Monday night football loss to Washington, the Giants sit a game and a half back of the division lead heading into their week 11 contest against the Detroit Lions. For the Giants to keep pace with the Eagles (and even the Cowboys), a win on Sunday has become even more important.

Luckily for New York, the Lions have a key weakness to their roster that Brian Daboll and his staff should be looking to exploit.

Detroit comes into Sunday as one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed, 27th in passing yards allowed, and 32nd overall, the Lions have struggled to stop any team they face.

While New York’s rushing offense is third in the league in yards, their passing offense has continued to lack consistency ranking just 28th in all of football. For the Giants receiving core, they are prepared to look to take advantage on Sunday.

“Just taking it day by day. I mean our coaches, they do a really good job of putting a plan together, and we kind of stick going through the game…whatever they feel is best for us to win the game.” Wan’Dale Robinson told AMNY.

Robinson’s return from an early season injury has been key to Daniel Jones’ development, and the overall growth of the Giants’ offense. Against a Lions team that has struggled to both stop the run and the pass, the objective to the team isn’t about how the team scores but if they do.

“I think we’re always trying to score as many points as we can, every time we get the ball so that doesn’t change week to week based off your plan.” Daniel Jones later added.

Of course, the Lions aren’t entirely talentless on the defensive side of the ball. Second-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson leads the team in sacks (5.5) and quarterback hits (10).

“Good player. It’s why he was selected high in the draft. Instinctive can play in a wide variety of spots.” Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday.

Hutchinson and former top-five pick Jeff Okudah are some of the only bright stars that the Lions have currently on their roster. Okudah’s excellence at corner has been overshadowed by the team’s lack of success against the pass, but Robinson and the rest of the receiving core understand the task at hand.

“I don’t know how they’re going to line up…if they travel or anything like that. I played against him (Okudah) in college during my freshman year at Nebraska. I’m definitely excited to go up against him again.”

