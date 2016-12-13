Giants’ Sherling Shepard embraces big role

Sterling Shepard is third among rookies in receptions (51) and receiving yards (536). Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

Playing for the biggest city in the country may intimidate some, but not Sterling Shepard.

The New York Giants rookie wide receiver, born and raised in Oklahoma City, embraces his new environment and continues to be amazed by the Big Apple’s population.

“There’s a ton more people,” Shepard told amNewYork while participating in Lord & Taylor’s Guys Night Out last week in midtown. “You come to Manhattan here, and it’s just chaos. There’s a lot more stuff to get into.”

The 40th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Oklahoma has started all 13 games this season and has thrived under coach Ben McAdoo’s leadership. Adjusting from college football to the NFL can be a challenge, but Shepard’s work ethic keeps him pushing forward.

“Learning the plays is probably the biggest thing for me,” Shepard said. “I got that down, and now I just have to keep on playing like I’ve been playing.”

Shepard, 23, has not let the bright city lights distract him on the field. The wideout ranks third among rookies with 51 receptions for 536 yards. He’s tied for second with six touchdowns.

And Shepard is doing all that for a contender. The Giants are 9-5 after Sunday’s 10-7 victory over the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. The first-year player looks to help the team reach its ultimate goal this season: a championship.

“Our goal is to win the Super Bowl, so that’s what we’re trying to do,” Shepard said prior to Sunday’s win at MetLife Stadium. “We control our own destiny right now, so we have to continue to do what we have been doing.”