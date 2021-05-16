Giants sign wide receiver turned tight end Kelvin Benjamin

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Giants are hoping they can revamp the career of a once-promising wide receiver turned tight end as they signed Kelvin Benjamin on Sunday morning, the team announced.

Benjamin hasn’t played since the 2018 season, seeing as no team has wanted to take a chance on him.

The 30-year-old was drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers and current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman in 2014 out of Florida State where he posted 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season.

After a torn ACL robbed him of his 2015 season, Benjamin returned to post 941 yards and seven scores the following year.

But the 6-foot-5 receiver encountered weight issues that quickly saw him fall out of favor in Carolina and he was traded to the Buffalo Bills midway through the 2017 season. Over 18 games in Buffalo, he reeled in just 29 catches and was shipped off to the Kansas City Chiefs for three games at the 2018 campaign.

With those ties to Gettleman, Benjamin was able to secure a tryout with the Giants where he was listed as a tight end — which is a position the Giants have tried to create some depth within this offseason.

Behind the enigmatic Evan Engram, Gettleman brought in Kyle Rudolph to create a viable two-headed tandem at the position.